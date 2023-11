Korpisalo allowed three goals on 20 shots Saturday before being replaced midway through the second period by Anton Forsberg. The final score was 6-4 for the Lightning.

Korpisalo had played well prior to Saturday, and this loss really wasn't on him. He didn't want to leave the game and tossed his stick down the runway. The Sens struggled in the game, so Korpisalo will be in there again soon -- he's holding them up until they figure out how to play in their own zone.