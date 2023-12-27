Korpisalo will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Korpisalo entered the holiday break on a five-game losing streak in which he gave up 23 goals. It doesn't get any easier coming out of the break, as Korpisalo will have to face the league's leading goal-scorer in Auston Matthews, as well as the rest of Toronto's offense. The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.58 goals per game this season, good for third in the league.
