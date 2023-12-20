Korpisalo will start on the road versus the Coyotes on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Korpisalo allowed six goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. He'll get a chance to make up for it in Arizona, and he'll be facing a team that has scored just 11 times over the last six games.
