Korpisalo made 37 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old netminder looked like he might cruise to an easy victory when the Sens took a 4-0 lead a little over a minute into the second period, but the Wings suddenly roared back with four goals in eight minutes to tie things up before the frame was over. However, Korpisalo was able to regain his focus and shut the door the rest of the way. He's won three straight starts to improve his record on the season to 5-4-0, but his 3.17 GAA and .906 save percentage as far more reminiscent of his lackluster final few years in Columbus rather than his impressive run with the Kings after last season's trade deadline.