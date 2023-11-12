Korpisalo made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Blake Coleman was the only Flames player to score on Korpisalo. He finished a cross-ice pass into a gaping net on a two-on-one in the second period. Otherwise, Korpisalo was perfect. He has two wins after being pulled in a loss to Tampa Bay last Saturday night, and he's now 4-4-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage. The Sens continue to wobble at times and so does Korpisalo. Consider him in the right match up until Ottawa gets its feet under itself.