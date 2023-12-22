Korpisalo is expected to start on the road Thursday against Colorado, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo will try to end his four-game losing streak during which he's allowed 18 goals on 127 shots (.858 save percentage). He's 6-10-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 18 outings this year. The Avalanche rank third offensively this season with 3.56 goals per game.