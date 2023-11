Korpisalo is expected to start in Thursday's home game versus LA, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo spent part of the 2022-23 campaign with the Kings, earning a 7-3-1 record, 2.13 GAA and .921 save percentage in 11 starts during that stretch. He's had a comparatively rough time with Ottawa. Through six outings this season, the 29-year-old is 2-3-0 with a 3.22 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Kings have the league-leading offense with 4.33 goals per game this year.