Korpisalo is slated to start at home against Florida on Thursday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo stopped just 16 of 19 shots in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota in his last start Tuesday. He's 19-22-4 with a 3.27 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 49 appearances this year. The Panthers, who have a 47-24-5 record, are typically a difficult adversary, but Florida is going through a rough patch, winning only two of its past 10 games.