Korpisalo is expected to start in Saturday's road game against Detroit, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo will attempt to bounce back after losing his last two starts. He surrendered nine goals on 60 shots during that span to drop to a 5-6-0 record on the season with a 3.41 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Detroit ranks second offensively this year with 3.84 goals per game.