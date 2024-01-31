Korpisalo is expected to start on the road against the Red Wings on Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo has struggled in 2023-24 with an 11-16-2 record, 3.44 GAA and .888 save percentage in 32 contests. However, he's looked good recently, posting a 2.24 GAA and a .910 save percentage over his past six appearances. Detroit is likely to be a difficult opponent for Korpisalo, though -- the Red Wings are tied for fourth offensively with 3.51 goals per game.