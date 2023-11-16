Korpisalo will guard the crease against Detroit in Tuesday's Global Series game in Sweden, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo has won his last two starts while saving 51 of 55 shots (.927 save percentage) over that stretch. Through 10 contests this season, he's 4-4-0 with a 3.10 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Detroit is tied for fifth offensively with 3.67 goals per game this year.