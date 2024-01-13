Korpisalo is expected to guard the home net against San Jose on Saturday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Korpisalo is 0-4-0 over his last five outings while allowing 19 goals on 129 shots (.853 save percentage). He's 7-15-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. The Sharks are at the bottom of the league offensively with 2.00 goals per game this year, so this is an ideal matchup for Korpisalo to get back in the win column.