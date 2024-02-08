Korpisalo will guard the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo will get the nod after going into the All-Star break with consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 13-16. The 29-year-old has won five of his last eight outings with a 2.44 GAA and an .898 save percentage in that span, though the Maple Leafs will present a challenge.