Korpisalo is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo has won his last three games while saving 72 of 77 shots (.935 save percentage). He's improved to 13-16-2 with a 3.37 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 34 outings in 2023-24. The Ducks rank 29th offensively with 2.52 goals per contest, so they're a very favorable matchup for Korpisalo.