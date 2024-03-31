Korpisalo stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Korpisalo allowed a goal in each of the final two frames, including a power-play snipe in the third, but he played better as the contest progressed, even with the Jets having an extra attacker in the final 1:31 of the game. Korpisalo has won four straight contests, allowing two goals three times during that span. With his recent string of starts and wins, Korpisalo appears to have solidified himself as the No. 1 netminder for the Senators.