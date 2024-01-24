Korpisalo made 24 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Johnny Kovacevic got a shot past him through a screen midway through the final frame. Korpisalo is on a bit of a roll, allowing only five goals on 77 shots over his last three starts while going 2-0-1, but two of those outings came against a Habs squad that's in the bottom five in the league in goals scored per game. On the season, Korpisalo is 10-15-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .889 save percentage, but he figures to remain Ottawa's No. 1 goalie until Anton Forsberg (groin) is ready to return.