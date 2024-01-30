Korpisalo turned aside 17 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

After Mads Sogaard allowed three goals in the first period, Kopisalo took over to start the second and shut down the Predators, stopping all 17 shots faced, while Ottawa scored four unanswered goals to earn the win in overtime. It was quite a bounce-back effort from the 29-year-old Korpisalo, who allowed four goals on 17 shots before he was pulled in his last outing against the Rangers on Saturday. Korpisalo improved to 11-16-2 with an .888 save percentage and 3.43 GAA this season. He figures to be back in net in Detroit on Wednesday in the Senators' final game before the All-Star break.