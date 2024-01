Korpisalo is expected to start at home against Boston on Thursday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Korpisalo has a 10-15-1 record, 3.46 GAA and .889 save percentage in 29 contests this season. He saved 24 of 25 shots in a 4-1 victory over Montreal in his last start Tuesday. Boston, which ranks seventh offensively with 3.45 goals per game, will be a difficult matchup for Korpisalo.