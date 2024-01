Korpisalo will defend the home crease against Montreal on Thursday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Korpisalo snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday, stopping only 14 shots in a 5-4 win over San Jose. Korpisalo is 8-15-0 with a 3.70 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. He has been a disappointment, after signing a five-year contract in the offseason. The Canadiens average 28.5 shots per contest, 27th in the NHL.