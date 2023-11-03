Korpisalo made 35 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

It was a tough night for Korpisalo early, not because he was gripping his stick or anything, but because of a collapsing defense in front of him. He has taken some heat from fans early, but it's unfounded. Korpisalo is doing everything he can to keep his team in contests. Over his last three starts, he has faced 119 shots and allowed just eight goals. When the Sens get their game going in the right direction, Korpisalo's strong play will lift a lot of fantasy teams.