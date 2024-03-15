Korpisalo will patrol the road crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Korpisalo was excellent in his last start Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, turning aside 34 of 35 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime victory. He'll try to secure his 15th win of the season in a road matchup with an Isles squad that's 15-8-9 at home this year.
