Korpisalo will guard the road goal against the Panthers on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Blackhawks, surrendering three goals on only 22 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a rough road matchup with a sizzling hot Florida team that's won nine of its last 10 games.