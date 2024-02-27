Korpisalo will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Predators, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo has surrendered 13 goals on 86 shots over his past four outings, which includes a relief appearance against Washington on Monday after Anton Forsberg was pulled, en route to a record of 0-2-1 during that span. The 29-year-old Korpisalo has gone 13-18-3 this season with a 3.39 GAA and an .887 save percentage. Nashville sits 17th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per contest.