Korpisalo will patrol the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo has been hot of late, winning his last three starts. He is 18-21-4 with a 3.30 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season, as he has struggled through most of his first campaign with the Senators. He was sharp in his only start versus the Jets this season, making 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss on Jan. 20.