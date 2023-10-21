Korpisalo will guard the home net Saturday against the Red Wings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Korpisalo is coming off his first win with the Senators in his last outing against Tampa Bay. Through two starts, the 29-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 while allowing seven goals on 66 shots. Korpisalo will face a Detroit team that scored six goals in their last game Wednesday vs. the Penguins.