Korpisalo made 32 saves in a 5-3 win Saturday over the Maple Leafs.

He has won his last three starts and allowed just five goals in that span. Korpisalo has delivered a 6-2-2 record over his last 10 starts. Now, those wins came over teams like San Jose, Montreal, Nashville and Detroit, but wins are wins. And the Sens seem to be consolidating the lessons they've learned from their new coach and turning them into better play. If this can continue, Korpisalo may be a sneaky fantasy activation.