Korpisalo will get the nod Tuesday against the Penguins at home, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Korpisalo allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss on Sunday against the Sharks. The 29-year-old has recorded an .887 save percentage and a 13-20-4 record. He will look to get back on track against a Penguins team that almost has to win out to make the playoffs.
