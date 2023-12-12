Korpisalo will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Korpisalo earned his 100th career win with a 30-save effort versus the Red Wings on Saturday. He's had mixed results this season with a 3.22 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 14 appearances, though he's won four of his last six starts.
