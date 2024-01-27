Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Korpisalo is 3-0-2 in his last five starts, giving up 12 goals on 118 shots. He has been a disappointment this season after signing a five-year contract in the offseason, as he is 10-15-2 with a 3.45 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Korpsialo will face the struggling Rangers, who still lead the Metropolitan Division with 61 points, but have gone 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.