Korpisalo gave up six goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Korpisalo let in three of the goals during the second period, turning a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 deficit. This was a third straight loss for the 29-year-old, who has allowed 14 goals in that span. He's down to 6-9-0 with a 3.50 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 17 appearances. Anton Forsberg hasn't done any better in the backup role, so Korpisalo is likely to continue seeing most of the starts in goal. The Senators' road trip continues Tuesday in Arizona.