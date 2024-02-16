Korpisalo allowed five goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

It was a tough night for Korpisalo, who allowed a pair of goals in each of the final two periods en route to the 5-1 defeat. The 29-year-old netminder came into the outing on a three-game winning streak, sporting a .935 save percentage in that span. Overall, Korpisalo falls to 13-17-2 with a disappointing .887 save percentage and 3.42 GAA in his first season with Ottawa. The Sens may turn to Anton Forsberg on the road Saturday versus Chicago.