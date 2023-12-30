Korpisalo stopped 24 of 30 shots in a 6-2 loss to New Jersey on Friday.

Korpisalo surrendered two goals in each period of the contest. It's the latest in a long line of rough starts for the 29-year-old -- he's allowed at least four goals in six of his last seven outings. That's dragged him down to a 7-12-0 record, 3.66 GAA and .890 save percentage in 21 games this season. As bad as that is, there are two primary reasons Korpisalo is likely to continue to start regularly. The first is Ottawa signed him to a five-year, $20 million contract over the summer, so the Senators are invested in making this work. The other factor is backup goaltender Anton Forsberg, whose 3.29 GAA and .877 save percentage in 12 appearances isn't good enough to meaningfully threaten even a struggling Korpisalo.