Korpisalo made 24 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

The Senators grabbed an early 1-0 lead but the game was all 'Canes after that, with two power-play goals getting things going for the Carolina offense. Korpisalo has lost three of his last four starts, allowing at least four goals in each defeat, and on the season he carries a 3.28 GAA and .900 save percentage to go along with a 6-7-0 record. With Anton Forsberg not playing any better, however, Ottawa coach D.J. Smith will likely continue trying to ride the hot hand rather than stick to a strict timeshare between the two goalies.