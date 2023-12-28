Korpisalo made 34 saves in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Korpisalo's mates came out of the gate asleep, and the netminder was bombarded. The Leafs scored two goals within 23 seconds early in the first frame, and it looked like it was going to be a rough night. But he bricked things up, and the Leafs couldn't solve him, even on three power plays. That included a sharp left pad save on a John Tavares breakaway attempt on a power play to keep the game 2-2 as time expired in the second. It was Korpisalo's first win since Dec. 9 and just his second win in nine games (2-7-0). Unfortunately, it's unlikely many fantasy managers had him active Wednesday, given the strength of his opponent and his poor record.