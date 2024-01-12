Korpisalo stopped 21 of 24 shots after replacing Anton Forsberg (groin) late in the first period of Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Korpisalo allowed what proved to be the winning goal to Peyton Krebs in the second period, sticking him with the loss. The 29-year-old netminder has dropped nine of his last 10 decisions, posting a rough 4.26 GAA and .867 save percentage over his last 11 outings with a 1-9-0 record. If Forsberg ends up missing more time, it's not a sure thing Korpisalo would see a significant increase in his workload -- Mads Sogaard has a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage this season for AHL Belleville.