Korpisalo allowed four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Korpisalo allowed a couple of one-goal leads to slip away, and the Kings were resilient enough to grab the win in the extra session. The 29-year-old netminder has lost his last five decisions (0-3-2), allowing 21 goals over six outings in that span. He's now at 13-19-4 with a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 40 contests. Neither Korpisalo nor Anton Forsberg have made for reliable fantasy options lately, though whoever gets the start Saturday versus the Sharks would be an attractive streaming option.