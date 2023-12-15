Korpisalo will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo has allowed 14 goals while going 1-3-0 over his last four appearances. He took a loss Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, allowing four goals on 28 shots in that game. He'll catch a break Thursday, as the Blues have lost five of their last six games and will be playing with a new coach after firing Craig Berube earlier in the week.