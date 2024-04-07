Korpisalo will get the starting nod in Washington on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

After rattling off four straight wins, Korpisalo has dropped his last three, allowing eight goals on 55 shots during that span. Since the start of March, he's 6-5-1 with an .899 save percentage. His streaky season has resulted in a lackluster 3.30 GAA and .890 save percentage through 51 appearances.