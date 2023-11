Korpisalo will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo was pulled from his last start versus the Lightning after allowing three goals on 21 shots. The Senators were able to spare him from the loss, but he's still at 2-4-0 with a 3.43 GAA and a .902 save percentage through eight outings. The Maple Leafs have scored 19 times over their last six games, though they've won just two of those contests.