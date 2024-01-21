Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.

It's hard to fault him on either goal. The first off the stick of Mason Appleton came on a 3-on-1 rush, and the winner came on a bang-bang play from the slot from sniper Nikolaj Ehlers. Korpisalo has had a rough season, but has been playing better hockey of late. And there is hope that newly-promoted goalie coach and former NHLer, Justin Peters, who had been working with the Sens AHL affiliate, can help Korpisalo improve from the bottom of the NHL's goaltending stat list. He's 54th among qualified goalies (14 games or more) in GAA with 3.56 and 52nd in save percentage (.887). Honestly, there's almost nowhere but up for Korpisalo at this point, so keep your fingers crossed if he's stashed on your bench.