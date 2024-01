Korpisalo made 20 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Thursday.

He hasn't lost in regulation in five games (3-0-2). Korpisalo may be turning the corner on a poor season up to this point. He went 1-9-1 in 10 games prior to this solid run. But don't overrate his three recent wins -- two came against Montreal and the other was against San Jose. It's not exactly like those two teams are offensive juggernauts.