Korpisalo (illness) won't suit up Saturday against Philadelphia, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo did not make the trip to Philadelphia for the contest after he was unable to make his scheduled start against Arizona on Friday. He has posted a 13-19-3 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .887 save percentage this season. Mads Sogaard is slated to start in Philadelphia on Saturday.