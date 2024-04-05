Korpisalo allowed four goals on 17 shots and was replaced early in the second period of Thursday's 6-0 loss to Florida.

Korpisalo has betrayed fantasy managers who trusted him this week after putting up a 6-1-0 record in the previous two weeks. He has allowed seven goals on 36 shots in two starts this week. And that includes two Thursday on the first three shots of the game. Korpisalo has allowed four or more goals 19 times this season. Sigh. What a way to mark his 50th game played this season. It's the first time any Sens goalie has done that since Craig Anderson in 2018-19.