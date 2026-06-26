Senators' Jordan Spence: Inks four-year deal with Ottawa

Spence signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Senators on Friday, Alex Adams of Sportsnet reports.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Kings, Spence joined the Senators for the 2025-26 campaign. He made 73 regular-season appearances, recording seven goals, 24 assists, 59 blocked shots, 55 hits and 22 PIM while averaging 18:44 of ice time. He was slated to become a restricted free agent during the offseason, but he'll remain under contract with Ottawa for the next four seasons following his new agreement.