Spence scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Spence hasn't been a full-time player for the Senators, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in four of his seven appearances. The 24-year-old has filled a third-pairing role when in the lineup, racking up a goal and six assists so far. He's added 14 shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Spence clearly has upside, but fantasy managers don't need to add him until it looks like his place in the lineup is secure.