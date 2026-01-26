Spence scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Spence snapped a six-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 24-year-old defenseman is seeing steady time in a third-pairing role lately, keeping Nikolas Matinpalo in the press box most of the time. Spence is at four goals, 16 points, 60 shots on net, 30 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 43 outings. He has some scoring potential, but his usage is still fairly limited, which makes it tough to rely on him in fantasy.