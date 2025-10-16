Spence pocketed three assists while adding two shots on net, four hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.

It was a stunningly effective performance from Spence considering the final score, as he collected his first points as a member of the Senators. The former King was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season before slotting in Monday in a loss to the Predators, but he led all Ottawa defensemen in even-strength ice time Wednesday at 16:01, and the impressive effort may help the 24-year-old carve out a regular spot on the blue line.