Spence was traded to the Senators on Saturday in exchange for two draft picks on the second day of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, reports Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.

The Kings received a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Spence is an undersized, right-shot defender with offensive chops who skates well and can move the puck. In 2024-25, he delivered four goals and 24 assists in 79 games with the Kings. In Ottawa, Spence will at minimum move onto the third pairing, and at best, he'll slot into the top four. He may also become the third option for power-play time should one of Jake Sanderson or Thomas Chabot go down with injury.