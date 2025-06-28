Ottawa acquired Spence from the Kings on Saturday in exchange for a third-round selection in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Spence is an undersized, right-shot defender with offensive upside. He skates well and can move the puck. In 2024-25, he delivered four goals and 24 assists in 79 regular-season games with the Kings. In Ottawa, Spence could land a third-pairing role. He may also become the third option for power-play time should one of Jake Sanderson or Thomas Chabot go down with an injury.