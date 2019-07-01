Szwarz secured a one-year, two-way deal from the Senators on Monday that will pay him $800,000 at the NHL level.

After racking up 23 goals and 23 assists for AHL Providence last year, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the 28-year-old land another contract. Whether the center can earn more play time, he saw action in just 12 games for Boston, remains to be seen, but a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night certainly isn't out of the question.